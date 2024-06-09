Baruch Dayan HaEmes: HaGaon HaRav Avraham Pollack Z”TL, Slabodka Mashgiach

The world of Torah and mussar in Ereetz Yisrael was thrown into mourning on Sunday with the news of the petirah of the Zakein HaMashgichim in our generation – HaRav Avraham Pollack, z’tl, the Mashgiach of Slabodka, at the age of 95.

HaRav Pollack, z’tl had been ill in recent months and was hospitalized in the ICU of Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak.

After the petirah, the paroches was removed in Yeshivas Slabodka. The levaya began at 10 p.m. at the Yeshivah and the kevurah will take place at the beis hachayim in Petach HaTikvah, where the niftar will be buried next to his wife, a’h.

HaRav Avraham, z’tl, was born in Romania in 1929. At the age of 17, he left Romania alone when he obtained an entry ticket to Eretz Yisrael through the Hashomer HaTzair movement.

On the advice of the Chazon Ish, HaRav Avraham joined Slabodka, which had just been established in Bnei Brak. There, he drew close to the Rosh HaYeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Isaac Sher, Ztl, while also maintaining a close relationship with the Chazon Ish. He later married the niece of the Rosh HaYeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Shulman, z’tl.

After he was married for a number of years without being zocheh to children, HaRav Avraham approached his uncle, HaRav Shulman, and told him that they were advised to travel abroad and requested his bracha. Instead, the Rosh Yeshiva suggested that instead, HaRav Pollack become the yeshiva’s new Mashgiach and in the zechus of זיכוי הרבים, he’ll be zocheh to children. HaRav Pollack agreed and was zocheh to children and almost 70 years of guiding talmidim in darchei mussar.

Every Wednesday for decades, HaRav Avraham delivered a mussar sichah at the yeshivah.

HaRav Avraham, z’tl, was renowned for his sterling middos – his unbelievable anavah, serenity, and patience. He was known to never raise his voice and his consideration for others was legendary.

תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים.

