Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

8 MONTHS LATER: Body Found At The Gaza Border Area


A dead body was discovered by a civilian on Thursday morning near the Gaza border during construction work in the Sha’ar HeNegev area.

The body, which was found in an advanced stage of decomposition and is believed to have been there since October 7th, was transferred to the Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine.

There were fierce battles on October 7th in the area where the body was found. There is one Israeli who is still listed as missing and whose fate was never discovered. On the other hand, the body could be a Hamas terrorist who was killed during the battles.

Later on Thursday, Hebrew media reports reported more information indicating that the body was that of a Hamas terrorist. A shirt was found on the body with writing in Arabic, along with boots, cartridges, two stun grenades, military pants, and a military vest.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The Hostages Thought The IDF Soldiers Came To Murder Them

8 MONTHS LATER: Body Found At The Gaza Border Area

Pro-Hamas Rioters Trap President In Cal State LA Building, Deface It With Anti-Israel Graffiti

Antisemitic Vandals Mark Homes Of Brooklyn Museum Leaders With Hamas Symbols, Including Jewish Director

4 Injured As Hezbollah Pounds Israel, 15 Fires Rage, Tzfas Cancels School

Hezbollah Fires 215 Rockets After IDF Kills Hezbollah Commander; Netanyahu Holds Security Assessment

TEHILLIM: 21-Year-Old Bochur In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Lakewood

FLATBUSH: Petira of Reb Bentzion Kornreich Z”L, Well-Known Gabbai At Landau’s Shul

STUNNING ANTISEMITISM: New York Filled With Unbridled And Menacing Hamas And Hitler Supporters

GUILTY: Hunter Biden Convicted Of All 3 Felonies In Federal Gun Trial

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network