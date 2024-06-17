Sen. Cruz Unfazed As Anti-Israel Protestors Hold 23rd Demonstration Outside His Home [VIDEO]

Despite nearly two dozen protests staged outside his Houston-area home, Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz remains resolute in his support for Israel.

The latest protest, which took place on Friday evening, marked the 23rd such demonstration since February, with around a dozen protesters gathering outside Cruz’s home, chanting, clapping, and holding signs criticizing Israel’s actions.

The protesters, linked to Students for Justice in Palestine, have been targeting Cruz’s home since February, shouting slogans and disturbing the peace in response to his staunch support for Israel during the ongoing conflict. Cruz has refused to back down, vowing to continue fighting antisemitism and standing with Israel in its fight against Hamas.

“It doesn’t matter how long this anti-Israel, pro-terrorist harassment continues. Sen. Ted Cruz will continue to fight antisemitism and stand for Texas values. He’s proud to stand with Israel as the country fights to utterly eradicate Hamas for as long as it takes,” a Cruz spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Cruz himself took to social media to address the protests, stating that the demonstrators have been showing up at his home most weekends this year, screaming, disturbing the peace, and waking his neighbors. “No matter how much these antisemites cheer Hamas, I will stand with Israel,” he declared.

This is not the first time Cruz has faced protests outside his home. In 2021, around 60-70 climate activists gathered outside his house in the Houston area. However, the recent protests have taken on a more intense and personal tone, with some protesters wearing masks and ringing bells as they chant.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)