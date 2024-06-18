Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Steps Up Gaza Ops, Striking Terror Targets And Killing Terrorists


Over the past day, IDF troops have eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters encounters in central and southern Gaza, including two terrorists armed with an explosive device who were identified and eliminated by an IDF aircraft.

In addition, searches in the area have uncovered large amounts of weaponry, including AK-47s and grenades. The IDF has also continued to strike dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including two terrorists who posed a threat to troops. Israeli Naval forces have also assisted ground troops by targeting multiple terror targets in the Rafah area.

The commander of an Islamic Jihad sniper cell was eliminated by an IDF fighter jet, with the direction of IDF ground troops. Additionally, a terrorist cell that approached and posed a threat to troops was identified and eliminated.

