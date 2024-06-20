WATCH: IDF Eliminates Hamas Commander Who Led Terrorists During October 7th Massacre

In a precise and targeted strike, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) eliminated a leading Hamas sniper and Nukhba Forces Commander, Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka, in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza. Alsauarka was a key figure in the October 7th Massacre, leading sniper attacks and infiltrating Israeli communities in southern Israel.

According to IDF and ISA intelligence, Alsauarka was a squad commander in the Nukhba Forces and played a significant role in Hamas’ attacks on IDF troops. Following an extensive search, IDF troops identified and eliminated him in the Beit Hanoun area.

To minimize civilian harm, the IDF took several precautions before the strike, resulting in no civilian casualties.

The operation is part of ongoing IDF activities in the central Gaza Strip, where a mortar shell launch post was recently struck by aerial and artillery forces. Additionally, two terrorists posing a threat to IDF troops were targeted with an Iron Sting precision missile.

In the Rafah area, IDF troops continue to conduct precise, intelligence-based operations, eliminating several terrorists in close-quarters encounters and conducting targeted raids to locate rocket launchers. The IDF remains committed to protecting Israeli communities and combating Hamas terrorism.

