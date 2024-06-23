Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ESCALATION: IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone Near Rafael Defense Factory


After publishing a video overnight Motzei Shabbos threatening to fight Israel “without rules or restraint,” Hezbollah targeted the Lower Galil on Sunday morning for the first time since October 8th.

Red alert sirens sounded south of Karmiel in the Misgav Regional Council district. Shortly later a suicide drone was downed near a Rafael defense factory.

The IDF later confirmed that it downed a drone near the factory.

On Sunday afternoon, suicide drones launched by Hezbollah hit an IDF base near Ayelet Hashachar in northern Israel, igniting a fire. Baruch Hashem, there were no reports of injuries.

Earlier on Sunday, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah hit Beit Hillel in northern Israel.

Baruch Hashem, no one was injured in the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



