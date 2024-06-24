Two Israelis Wounded By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack In Metula

The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon launched an anti-tank missile at Metula in northern Israel on Sunday evening, hitting a vehicle and injuring two members of the local security squad, one seriously.

The victims were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The incident occurred as the security members were accompanying a family from Metula who had come to see their home, which had been damaged by Hezbollah missiles.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the attack.

