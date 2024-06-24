Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Two Israelis Wounded By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack In Metula


The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon launched an anti-tank missile at Metula in northern Israel on Sunday evening, hitting a vehicle and injuring two members of the local security squad, one seriously.

The victims were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The incident occurred as the security members were accompanying a family from Metula who had come to see their home, which had been damaged by Hezbollah missiles.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Fires in Metula ignited by Hezbollah missiles.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BROOKLYN: Jewish Family Assaulted By Arabic-Speaking Family At Elementary School Graduation

WATCH: IDF Raids And Demolishes Hamas Training Complex In Rafah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

HEARTBREAKING: Hesder Yeshivos Lose 8 Talmidim HY’D In One Week – All Killed In Gaza

Speaker Mike Johnson Visits New Square in Support of Rep. Lawler, Meets With Skverer Rebbe [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

HISTORIC MISSION UNDERWAY: Gedolim Attend Fundraiser At Home Of Philanthropist Shimmy Glick

DAMNING REPORT: Hezbollah Is Using Beirut Airport To Store Huge Arms Cache, Including Biohazardous Material

IDF Soldier Severely Injured From Hezbollah Suicide Drone

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “There’s Been A Dramatic Drop In US Arms Shipments”

ESCALATION: IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone Near Rafael Defense Factory

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Torah Vodaas Mashgiach Harav Moshe Wolfson ZT”L

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network