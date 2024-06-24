Israel Air Force Grounds F-16 Crew After Two Strikes On Incorrect Targets In Gaza

A fighter crew from the Ramon Airbase has been grounded for three weeks following two serious incidents of strikes on incorrect targets in Gaza, according to a report by Kan Reshet Bet on Monday.

The Air Force attributed the mishap to a “reference point error” that repeated itself twice in two weeks in the same squadron. The first strike occurred after the pilots entered the wrong reference point on the ground into the system. Despite protocols changing after the first incident, the crew made the same mistake again during an air raid on five targets in the Gaza Strip, mistyping one of the target numbers and striking the wrong target.

An Air Force investigation report identified several factors contributing to the error, including:

– Failure to follow protocols for validating targets on the ground

– Negligence in typing in reference points

– Failure to conduct additional inspections by the crew

– Failure to change habits despite protocols changing after the first error

Fortunately, no damage or injuries were caused in either incident. The Air Force has taken disciplinary action, grounding the crew for three weeks, and will likely implement additional measures to prevent such errors in the future.

