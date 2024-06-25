Poll: Israeli Elections Would Result In New, Powerful Right-Wing Government

A new poll conducted by Channel 12’s Midgam survey reveals a significant shift in the political landscape, with a right-wing alliance emerging as the clear frontrunner in the upcoming election. The alliance, comprising Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, New Hope’s Gideon Sa’ar, and former Mossad director Yossi Cohen, is projected to win 25 Knesset seats.

In a similar survey conducted by Channel 13, the same alliance was predicted to win an even more decisive 35 seats. If the election were held today, the right-wing bloc would secure a majority in the 120-seat legislature, with 71 seats (excluding Hadash-Ta’al).

The poll also shows Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, trailing behind with 18 seats, followed by National Unity with 17 seats, Yesh Atid with 13 seats, and Labor-Meretz with 11 seats. Shas and UTJ would each win 10 and 8 seats, respectively, while Otzma Yehudit and Hadash-Ta’al would each secure 8 and 5 seats, respectively.

In a scenario where parties remain unchanged, with only a Labor-Meretz union, National Unity would take the lead with 23 seats, followed by Likud with 20 seats, Yesh Atid with 15 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu with 14 seats.

The poll also reveals interesting match-ups between Netanyahu and various opposition figures on suitability for the premiership. Netanyahu leads Yair Lapid 33% to 29%, but trails behind Benny Gantz 34% to 31% and Naftali Bennett 39% to 29%.

