IDF Confirms: Sergeant Major Mohammad El Atrash Killed On Oct. 7, Body Being Held In Gaza

The IDF has confirmed that Sergeant Major Mohammad El Atrash, a 39-year-old soldier from the Bedouin Trackers Unit, was killed in combat with Hamas terrorists on October 7. His body has been held hostage by the terrorist organization since then.

Atrash, a resident of Mulada from the Al-Atrash tribe, was initially reported missing in December, and the IDF later confirmed his abduction to Gaza. Recent intelligence has revealed the heartbreaking truth: Atrash was killed in action, and his body remains in Gaza.

The Hostages Families Forum expressed their condolences, saying, “We bow our heads in sorrow and with a heavy heart following the confirmation that Sergeant Major Mohammad Alatrash fell in battle on October 7th, and his body was subsequently abducted to Gaza by Hamas terrorists.”

The forum pledged to support Atrash’s family, including his two wives and 13 children, during this difficult time and until his remains are returned to Israel.

