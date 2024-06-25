FAKE NEWS: There Is No Famine In Gaza, New Report Finds, Contradicting Outlandish Claims

A new report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has concluded that there is no famine in Gaza, contradicting previous claims of imminent mass starvation. The study, released on Tuesday, found that the amount of food entering Gaza has increased since March, and the percentage of Gazans at risk of famine has decreased.

“In this context, the available evidence does not indicate that famine is currently occurring,” the report stated.

The IPC, affiliated with the United Nations, had previously reported in March that a famine was imminent, but that report was strongly criticized by COGAT, which claimed it contained factual and methodological flaws.

The accusation of Israel causing a famine in Gaza has been central to claims of war crimes and genocide. The United Nations and International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan have made such claims, citing the March IPC report. However, Israel has denied these accusations, pointing out that UNRWA and the UN have undercounted aid trucks entering Gaza, creating a false impression of a food shortage.

A recent study by Hebrew University experts found that the amount of food available in Gaza was sufficient for each Gazan to have 3,163 kcal per day, exceeding the recommended 2,100 calories per day. Additionally, the Gaza Health Ministry has reported only 34 deaths from malnutrition since the war began on October 7, a rate far below what is expected for a population facing famine.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)