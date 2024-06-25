Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DISTURBING: Donald Trump Joked To Jewish Executives About Nazi “Ovens,” Former Employee Claims


A former employee of Donald Trump has come forward with a disturbing allegation, claiming that the former president once made a joke about Nazi ovens to a group of Jewish executives.

Barbara Res, who worked in the Trump Organization from the 1980s to the 1990s and led the Trump Tower project, shared the incident with MSNBC. She recalled that Trump had hired a German residential manager and was praising him to a group of four executives, including two Jewish individuals.

According to Res, Trump said, “Watch out for this guy, he sort of remembers the ovens,” and then smiled.

“Everybody was shocked,” Res said. “I couldn’t believe he said that. But he was making a joke about the Nazi ovens and killing people, and that’s the way he was.”

