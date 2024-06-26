Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HaRav Maya Of Sefardi Moetzet: “Even Those Who Aren’t Learning Cannot Serve In IDF”


The Zakein Chevrei Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Maya, said on Tuesday evening, hours before the Supreme Court’s ruling mandating the recruitment of bnei yeshivos, that even bochurim who aren’t learning cannot serve in the IDF due to ruchniyus issues.

Speaking to Kol B’Ramah, he said: “Even a bochur who isn’t learning in yeshivah cannot serve in the IDF. Whoever goes to the army today comes out as a mechallel Shabbos.”

He then sharpened his tone further, saying: “Serving in the army is a transgression of religion. There’s a clear halacha that tells us that it’s assur for a ben yeshivah to serve in the army. If they enter the yeshivos to recruit us – we’ll fight it. It’s like they’re trying to force us to be mechallel Shabbos.”

HaRav Maya then condemned those in the Religious-Zionist sector who supported the recruitment of Chareidim, explaining: “Those with kipot who attack lomdei Torah are making a grave mistake because if there wouldn’t be lomdei Torah, there would be many more fatalities in the war. Our tafkid in the war is to learn, learn and learn – only then will Hakadosh Baruch Hu instill fear in our enemies.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

END OF AN ERA: Everett Fortune, Yeshiva Darchei Torah’s Longtime Beloved Security Guard, Passes Away After Lengthy Illness

ARRESTED: Anti-Semitic Vermin Who Demanded “Zionists” Raise Their Hands On Packed Subway Car Detained

LISTEN: Rabbi Moshe Rotberg Of Hatzolah On Dealing Emotionally With The Lakewood Tragedy

WILLIAMSBURG: Petirah Of R’ Yonason Gruenzweig Z”L, One Of The Founding Members Of Chevra Hatzalah

HATE: Virgin Atlantic Facing Accusations Of Shocking Antisemitism At JFK Airport

AG: “Draft 3,000 Bnei Yeshivos Immediately, Halt ‘Direct Or Indirect’ Funding”

Aron Wieder Wins Democratic Nomination For 97th District NYS Assembly Seat

What Did HaRav Chaim, Z’tl Say When The Tal Law Was Revoked?

Kalman Yeger Wins Democratic Nomination For 41st District Assembly Seat

BLOW TO HAMAS: George Latimer Defeats Israel Hater Jamaal Bowman In NY-16 Primary

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network