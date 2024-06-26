HaRav Bergman: “HaRav Shach, Z’tl, Said A Draft Law Is A Gezeiras Shmad”

HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Zakein Chevrei Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, wrote a sharply worded letter following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday mandating the recruitment of bnei yeshivos.

HaRav Bergman began his letter by quoting Tehillim: “כי הנה אויבך יהמיון ומשנאיך נשאו ראש” – L’Acheinu Beis Yisrael lomdei haTorah hachareidim l’devar Hashem.”

“The matter is clear that we are obligated to the laws of the Torah only, and any law that is contrary to the laws of the Torah is batel u’mvutal [nullified] like the dust of the earth. And my father-in-law Rabbeinu HaGadol HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Menachem Shach, z’tl, already instructed that a recruitment decree of bnei yeshivos is a gezeirah of shmad, against the Torah HaKedoshah, and we need to fight against it with mesirus nefesh with all our might.”

“Writing and signing with pain and tza’ar for the kiyum of Torah in Eretz Yisrael,” HaRav Bergman concluded the letter.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, minutes after the Court’s ruling was announced, HaRav Bergman said: “This isn’t nogea for us, they voted, they didn’t vote… we have the Torah HaKedoshah, we have our yeshivos.”

HaRav Bergman previously addressed the topic of a draft decree in April, stating: “And I already wrote [in 2000] in the name of Rabbeinu HaGadol Rosh HaYeshivah [HaRav Shach, z’tl], that if it becomes נוגע למעשה – to publicize to the public in his name that the gezeirah of the recruitment of bnei hayeshivos is a gezeiras shmad [שמד] and it’s necessary to be moser nefesh for it like it’s explained in the Shulchan Orech Yoreh De’ah.”

“And therefore, if we are tested in this, we must oppose it with all our strength, to the point of mesirus nefesh.”

