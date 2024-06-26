Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HaRav Bergman: “HaRav Shach, Z’tl, Said A Draft Law Is A Gezeiras Shmad”


HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Zakein Chevrei Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, wrote a sharply worded letter following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday mandating the recruitment of bnei yeshivos.

HaRav Bergman began his letter by quoting Tehillim: “כי הנה אויבך יהמיון ומשנאיך נשאו ראש” – L’Acheinu Beis Yisrael lomdei haTorah hachareidim l’devar Hashem.”

“The matter is clear that we are obligated to the laws of the Torah only, and any law that is contrary to the laws of the Torah is batel u’mvutal [nullified] like the dust of the earth. And my father-in-law Rabbeinu HaGadol HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Menachem Shach, z’tl, already instructed that a recruitment decree of bnei yeshivos is a gezeirah of shmad, against the Torah HaKedoshah, and we need to fight against it with mesirus nefesh with all our might.”

“Writing and signing with pain and tza’ar for the kiyum of Torah in Eretz Yisrael,” HaRav Bergman concluded the letter.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, minutes after the Court’s ruling was announced, HaRav Bergman said: “This isn’t nogea for us, they voted, they didn’t vote… we have the Torah HaKedoshah, we have our yeshivos.”

HaRav Bergman previously addressed the topic of a draft decree in April, stating: “And I already wrote [in 2000] in the name of Rabbeinu HaGadol Rosh HaYeshivah [HaRav Shach, z’tl], that if it becomes נוגע למעשה – to publicize to the public in his name that the gezeirah of the recruitment of bnei hayeshivos is a gezeiras shmad [שמד] and it’s necessary to be moser nefesh for it like it’s explained in the Shulchan Orech Yoreh De’ah.”

“And therefore, if we are tested in this, we must oppose it with all our strength, to the point of mesirus nefesh.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

END OF AN ERA: Everett Fortune, Yeshiva Darchei Torah’s Longtime Beloved Security Guard, Passes Away After Lengthy Illness

ARRESTED: Anti-Semitic Vermin Who Demanded “Zionists” Raise Their Hands On Packed Subway Car Detained

LISTEN: Rabbi Moshe Rotberg Of Hatzolah On Dealing Emotionally With The Lakewood Tragedy

WILLIAMSBURG: Petirah Of R’ Yonason Gruenzweig Z”L, One Of The Founding Members Of Chevra Hatzalah

HATE: Virgin Atlantic Facing Accusations Of Shocking Antisemitism At JFK Airport

AG: “Draft 3,000 Bnei Yeshivos Immediately, Halt ‘Direct Or Indirect’ Funding”

Aron Wieder Wins Democratic Nomination For 97th District NYS Assembly Seat

What Did HaRav Chaim, Z’tl Say When The Tal Law Was Revoked?

Kalman Yeger Wins Democratic Nomination For 41st District Assembly Seat

BLOW TO HAMAS: George Latimer Defeats Israel Hater Jamaal Bowman In NY-16 Primary

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network