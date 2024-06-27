4 People Die In Outbreak Of West Nile Fever In Central Israel, 36 Hospitalized

An outbreak of West Nile fever in central Israel has led to four deaths and a suspected fifth death that is under a Health Ministry investigation.

In the past month, 48 people were diagnosed with the disease of whom 36 were hospitalized and five ventilated. All the patients are from central Israel.

West Nile fever is an infection by the West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes. In about 80% of infections, people have few or no symptoms but about 20% of people develop flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, vomiting, or a rash. In less than 1% of people, mainly older people or those with health issues, the neurological system is affected and severe disease results with symptoms similar to those seen in meningitis or acute encephalitis.

On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Ministry said that it caught mosquitos infected with West Nile fever in Ramat Gan and near Ben-Gurion Airport.

There is no vaccine for West Nile fever. This disease is not passed from person to person but only through mosquito bites. The Health Ministry recommended that people try to avoid exposure to mosquitoes through repellents and screens and turning on fans where people are sitting.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)