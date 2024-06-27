Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
32 Peleg Protestors Arrested After Blocking Highway In Bnei Brak [VIDEO]


Thirty two Peleg Yerushalmi protesters were arrested by police on Tuesday for blocking Route 4 at Coca-Cola Junction in a demonstration against proposals to draft them into the military.

Police used horses and officers were in riot gear when they broke up the protest.

According to police reports, some protesters verbally assaulted officers, calling them “Nazis,” and lay down under police vehicles in an attempt to block their movement.

The protestors were identified as members of Peleg Yerushalmi, a group that regularly protests against the enlistment of yeshiva bochurim into the military.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



5 Responses

  1. Unfortunately, it would be a violation of international law to drop them out of helicopters over Gaza without a parachute. The International Court of Justice would also object to using them to check for hidden explosive devices instead of risking the lives of innocent “bomb-sniffing” dogs.

  2. Ywn is a shtickel schizophrenic quoting all the gedolim how evil the Medina is and then when ppl use the term nazis they make it sound like a big avlah. that’s what they are. they despise Yiddishkeit and you know it and anyone who despises HaShem and his Torah deserves to be called such that was at the core of the nazis actions a despising of HaShem and of Yiddishkeit just like the pesukim say about amaleik its time to stop having it both ways ywn.

    Ad Mosai will you be poseiach al shtey haseyfim

  3. too bad the police only beat up and arrest the charadim but rarely the anarchist leftists who burn tires illegally blocking hiways.

  5. Don’t arrest them put them in uniform and train them to be graft soldiers. If they can be on the streets causing problems and not learning. Then give them a new occupation IDF

