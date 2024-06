Aproximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee, a few minutes ago.

The Iron Dome intercepted several of the rockets. No injuries have been reported.

This significant barrage follows an IDF operation that resulted in the death of a Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon.

The video below is absolutely horrifying. It was taken by a woman trying to take shelter next to her car. The video shows the sheer terror that Israelis are living through.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)