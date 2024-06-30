Netanyahu To Address Congress Accompanied By Families Of Hostages And War Victims

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be accompanied by families of hostages held in Gaza and those who have lost loved ones in the war against Hamas when he travels to Washington to address Congress on July 24.

Netanyahu received the invitation to address Congress three weeks ago from its four top leaders: House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In a statement, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world.”

The invitation was announced by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who highlighted the significance of the bipartisan and bicameral meeting. “This meeting symbolizes the US and Israel’s enduring relationship and will offer Prime Minister Netanyahu the opportunity to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending their democracy, combatting terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region,” they said in a statement.

The address is expected to focus on Israel’s efforts to defend its democracy and combat terrorism, as well as its vision for achieving peace in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)