LAUGHINGSTOCK: US Adversaries Mock Biden-Trump Debate As “Most Chaotic Ever”

In a stunning display of global disdain, America’s adversaries have declared the United States the real loser in Thursday’s presidential debate. President Biden’s faltering performance left viewers stunned, and foreign media outlets, many government-run, seized the opportunity to criticize the US.

Rebekah Koffler, a strategic military intelligence analyst, noted, “Every outlet, big and small, carries a piece describing what happened… Most of them, if not all, are derogatory of both candidates and mocking America.” Koffler added, “Putin likely believes that Russia wins either way, no matter who wins, because he expects the US to plunge into chaos in the aftermath of the elections, because the country is so divided and polarized.”

Russian media touted the debate as a victory for Russia, highlighting Biden’s “half-open mouth, unblinking eyes” and “blank expression on his face.” Chinese media labeled the debate “the most chaotic presidential debate ever” and “like a reality show.”

Middle East expert Lisa Daftari warned, “Any American adversary may look at President Biden’s performance as a reminder that the leader of the free world is currently less than competent… That has not always been the case with the Biden administration, and Thursday night’s performance allows for an even more extreme perception of American weakness.”

Reaction from allied nations was also less than glowing, with Polish Foreign Minister Radslaw Sikorski making an unfavorable comparison between Biden and Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, and French and German outlets describing the debate as a “terrible storm” and “car accident.”

