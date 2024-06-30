Gov’t Approves Danny Danon As Next Israeli Ambassador To The UN

The Israeli government on Sunday unanimously approved the appointment of Likud MK Danny Danon to replace Gilad Erdan as the next Israeli ambassador at the UN.

Danon previously served as the UN ambassador from 2015 to 2020. He will enter the new position in August, when Erdan returns to Israel.

“I am proud to return to serve the State of Israel as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations during this critical period,” Danon stated.

“With Israel confronting challenges on multiple fronts, it is imperative for each of us to contribute to the best of our abilities and experiences. This principle has guided my actions in the past and will continue to guide me in the future. In light of the diplomatic challenges we currently face, I am committed to boldly presenting the truth for the sake of the people of Israel and our shared future here.”

