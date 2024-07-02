Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Liora Argamani Passes Away 3 Weeks After Her Daughter’s Rescue


The mother of Noa Argamani, Liora Argamani, z’l, who was rescued from captivity in Gaza last month died on Tuesday morning at the age of 61 in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Liora’s death came after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

After her daughter was abducted on October 7th, Liora tirelessly fought for her last wish – for her daughter to be released so she could reunite with her before her death. She wrote letters to US President Joe Biden and appeared on various media outlets.

Sadly, by the time Noa was rescued, Liora was unable to communicate. However, family members and hospital staff believed that she understood that her daughter had returned home. Noa was able to stay at her mother’s side in the weeks before her death.

One of the special forces officers who rescued Noa from Gaza later said that Noa’s first question was: “Is my mother still alive?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Shot By Sniper In Shomron

H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Reserve Soldiers In Gaza

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed By Roadside Bomb During Counterterrorism Op

WATCH: HaRav And Rebbetzin Kushelveksy Speak About The Neis They Experienced

CROWN HEIGHTS: Eighth Grade Lubavitcher Bochurim Impress Litvish Roshei Yeshiva

FULL RECAP: PHOTOS, VIDEOS, AND DRONE FOOTAGE Of The Levaya and Kevurah of The Kossover Rebbe ZT”L In Monsey

BLISTERING: Chicago Tribune Urges Joe Biden To Drop Out In Brutal Editorial

HEARTBREAKING: Fallen IDF Soldier’s Mother Was On Phone With Him When He Was Shot By Hamas

ELDER ABUSE: Jill Biden Vows To “Continue To Fight” Instead Of Putting Husband In Nursing Home

Turkey Refuses To Refuel El Al Plane After Emergency Landing

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network