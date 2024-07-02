Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HaRav Zilberstein To Kollel Members: “There Are No Funds To Pay You”


HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, who serves as the Rosh Kollel of Beis Dovid in the city of Holon, was forced to inform his kollel members that he can no longer pay them a monthly stipend.

The step follows the revocation of funds to yeshivos and kollelim in accordance with the decision of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and the Supreme Court.

HaRav Zilberstein wrote in the letter that the “kupas hakollel” is empty…and whoever remains in Kollel Beis Dovid should know that unfortunately there are no funds for stipends. And Hashem Yisbarach should do good with those who show goodness to talmidei chachamim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Shot By Sniper In Shomron

H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Reserve Soldiers In Gaza

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed By Roadside Bomb During Counterterrorism Op

WATCH: HaRav And Rebbetzin Kushelveksy Speak About The Neis They Experienced

CROWN HEIGHTS: Eighth Grade Lubavitcher Bochurim Impress Litvish Roshei Yeshiva

FULL RECAP: PHOTOS, VIDEOS, AND DRONE FOOTAGE Of The Levaya and Kevurah of The Kossover Rebbe ZT”L In Monsey

BLISTERING: Chicago Tribune Urges Joe Biden To Drop Out In Brutal Editorial

HEARTBREAKING: Fallen IDF Soldier’s Mother Was On Phone With Him When He Was Shot By Hamas

ELDER ABUSE: Jill Biden Vows To “Continue To Fight” Instead Of Putting Husband In Nursing Home

Turkey Refuses To Refuel El Al Plane After Emergency Landing

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network