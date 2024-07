Reb Yishai Engelman, a Rosh Mesivta in the hesder yeshivah in Ma’ale Adumim was seriously injured on Monday in Gaza.

He is sedated and ventilated in the ICU at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

His father, Rav Aharon Engelman, a Rav in the Ma’alot Yeshivah, asked for tefillos for his son, whom he said was injured by an explosive device.

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Yishai ben Miriam b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

