WATCH: Chareidi Soldiers Who Left Gaza Dance At Hachnasas Sefer Torah

Hundreds of soldiers from the Netzach Yehudah battalion who fought in Gaza participated in a joyous Hachnasas Sefer Torah on Tuesday, marching from the Gazan border to the shul at the Erez base.

The Sefer Torah was donated by members of the Syrian community in Brooklyn headed by HaRav Ezriel Mansour who spoke to Rav Yosef Tzvi Rimon, the Chief Rabbi of Gush Etzion, and told him that they were interested in donating a small Sefer Torah that could serve the needs of troops operating in Gaza.

Ra Rimon recommended that the Sefer Torah be donated to Netzech Yehudah, whose soldiers are operating in Gaza and lost precious members. “The Sefer Torah will give the soldiers much koach and simcha and light the way for them.”

The Sefer Torah was donated l’illui nishmasam the soldiers of the battalion who lost their lives in the war in Gaza.

HaRav Dovid Yosef, a member of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, spoke at the event, saying: “We walked a long way and I heard you singing a song that I heard now for the first time “עם הנצח לא מפחד מדרך ארוכה.” Your battalion is Netzech Yehudah – because we’re the Am HaNetzach. Why are we Netzach? Because we have the Torah, we have a derech, the Torah is eternal. The Sefer Torah we received at Har Sinai accompanies us until today.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)