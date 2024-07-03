SOULLESS: Lawyer Of Pro-Hamas Scoundrel Uses Her Jewishness In Attempt To Get Case Thrown Out

Anas Saleh, the pro-Hamas activist who ordered “Zionists” to identify themselves on the New York subway and told them “Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out,” was arraigned in New York Tuesday morning, and the Manhattan DA is now officially prosecuting him, with his next court date scheduled for August 12. At least one woman told authorities she left the train out of fear she would be attacked.

His lawyer is one Moira Meltzer-Cohen, who shamefully used her Jewishness to try and get the case thrown out by the judge, who thankfully didn’t bite.

“My court, my rules,” Judge Michele Weber told Moira Meltzer-Cohen as she denied the request, cutting off the defense attorney a second time when the lawyer tried arguing that she, too, was “a Jew.”

Meltzer-Cohen describes herself as an attorney “committed to supporting people’s struggles for liberation.”

She is an “educator, attorney, and abolitionist, serving overlapping communities of activists, queers, and prisoners. My work includes criminal defense, particularly for those arrested in the course of justice struggles; representation of witnesses before federal grand juries; and advocacy for those seeking gender affirming and other necessary (but often withheld) health care while in prison,” according to her website bio.

On the positive side, she doesn’t mention on her bio that she is Jewish. Which is probably a good thing, since she seems not to be in any touch with her yiddishe neshama.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)