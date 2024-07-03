Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

SOULLESS: Lawyer Of Pro-Hamas Scoundrel Uses Her Jewishness In Attempt To Get Case Thrown Out


Anas Saleh, the pro-Hamas activist who ordered “Zionists” to identify themselves on the New York subway and told them “Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out,” was arraigned in New York Tuesday morning, and the Manhattan DA is now officially prosecuting him, with his next court date scheduled for August 12. At least one woman told authorities she left the train out of fear she would be attacked.

His lawyer is one Moira Meltzer-Cohen, who shamefully used her Jewishness to try and get the case thrown out by the judge, who thankfully didn’t bite.

“My court, my rules,” Judge Michele Weber told Moira Meltzer-Cohen as she denied the request, cutting off the defense attorney a second time when the lawyer tried arguing that she, too, was “a Jew.”

Meltzer-Cohen describes herself as an attorney “committed to supporting people’s struggles for liberation.” 

She is an “educator, attorney, and abolitionist, serving overlapping communities of activists, queers, and prisoners. My work includes criminal defense, particularly for those arrested in the course of justice struggles; representation of witnesses before federal grand juries; and advocacy for those seeking gender affirming and other necessary (but often withheld) health care while in prison,” according to her website bio.

On the positive side, she doesn’t mention on her bio that she is Jewish. Which is probably a good thing, since she seems not to be in any touch with her yiddishe neshama.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

AFTER DEATH OF BABY: Israeli MD: “Why Do Parents Who Love Their Children Expose Them To Deadly Diseases?”

WATCH: Chareidi Soldiers Who Left Gaza Dance At Hachnasas Sefer Torah

WEIRD AND WILD: Passenger Gets Stuck In Plane’s Overhead Bin Following Severe Turbulence [VIDEO]

Ben-Gvir: “Crowded Jails? Terrorists Should Think Twice Before They Slaughter & Torture”

Chareidi Soldier’s Family Wins Dispute: The Word “HY’D” Will Be Engraved On His Matzeivah

CRAZY: Felon Crack Addict Hunter Biden Now Sitting In High-Level White House Meetings

HaRav Zilberstein To Kollel Members: “There Are No Funds To Pay You”

Two Toronto Shuls Vandalized In Latest In A String Of Antisemitic Acts And Attacks

Liora Argamani Passes Away 3 Weeks After Her Daughter’s Rescue

“Daven For Our Son:” Rosh Mesivta In Hesder Yeshivah Seriously Injured In Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network