ARRESTED: Anti-Semitic Vermin Who Demanded “Zionists” Raise Their Hands On Packed Subway Car Detained

Anas Saleh, the anti-Israel protester who demanded that “Zionists” on a packed subway car raise their hands, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. Saleh’s surrender came after a manhunt was launched following the release of a wanted poster with his image.

The incident occurred on June 10 at Manhattan’s Union Square station, where Saleh allegedly stormed a southbound 5 train and began chanting, “Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist, repeat after me, this is your chance to get out.” The incident was part of a larger wave of anti-Israel protests that night, including a demonstration at an exhibit memorializing victims of the October 7 terror attacks.

Saleh has been charged with coercion, and police sources tell YWN that prosecutors do not intend to drop his charges – as they have done with other violent and dangerous anti-Israel protestors.

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, praised the NYPD for taking action against Saleh, stating, “Harassment and coercion are crimes. We are thankful that the NYPD is acting to hold this perpetrator accountable for his actions.”

Rez also called on the district attorney to prosecute Saleh “to the fullest extent of the law,” and urged Mayor Eric Adams and other officials to visibly support the prosecution. “The public antisemitism we are seeing on the subways and streets of New York City does not only affect Jews. Antisemitism degrades the lives of all Americans here in New York and is antithetical to our values as a nation,” she added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)