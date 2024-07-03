Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Israelis Injured, 1 Critically, In Stabbing Attack In Karmiel


Two Israelis were injured in a stabbing attack on the second floor of a mall in Karmiel in northern Israel on Wednesday at about noon.

One is in critical condition and the second is in serious condition.

One of the victims managed to chase the terrorist after he was stabbed, shooting and neutralizing him. The entire scene took place in front of families with small children spending time in the mall.

The two seriously injured victims, both men in their 20s, were evacuated to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya.

The terrorist was later identified as an Israel-Arab resident of the town of Nahf in the Galil. Police arrested his brother after the attack.

