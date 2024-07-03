Netanyahu, Biden Meeting Expected During Trip To Washington

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is likely to meet US President Joe Biden during the prime minister’s trip to Washington later this month to address Congress, a White House official said.

According to a CNN report, the details of the meeting are still being finalized.

In response to a query by the Times of Israel, a White House official stated: “The President has known Prime Minister Netanyahu for three decades. They will likely see each other when the prime minister is here over the course of that week, but we have nothing to announce at this time.”

Netanyahu’s speech to Congress is scheduled for July 24.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)