Activists Demand IDF And Government Officials To Begin Drafting Charedim En Masse Following High Court Ruling

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel is urging the defense minister, IDF chief of staff, and attorney general to immediately begin issuing conscription orders to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, following last week’s High Court ruling that the state must draft such men.

In a letter, the movement wrote, “You have the urgent obligation to begin equitable conscription in accordance with the Law for Security Service, specifically for 63,000 haredi yeshiva students for whom recruitment procedures have not yet been taken, or whose service was [previously] postponed.”

The letter notes that despite the High Court ruling, no conscription orders have been sent to the 63,000 yeshiva bochurim who are obligated to enlist. The Attorney General’s Office has instructed the IDF and Defense Ministry to “act immediately” to draft them, with a minimum of 4,800 Charedi men required to be drafted in 2024.

The Defense Ministry has refused to comment on its actions to comply with the order.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has stated that the IDF needs 10,000 new soldiers due to losses sustained during the current war, a point which the group says underscored why drafting yeshiva bochurim is important.

Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government, said, “We are in the midst of a war and the IDF needs all the manpower it can get. Failure to draft the ultra-Orthodox at this stage is not just a violation of the High Court’s ruling but also a severe blow to state security and the principle of equality. We are demanding immediate and determined action to draft all yeshiva students who are obligated to perform military service without further delay.”

