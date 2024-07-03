TWO NEW POLLS: Wall Street Journal, NY Times Both Have Trump Crushing Biden

Two newt national polls suggests that former President Trump’s advantage over President Biden in their potential 2024 election rematch is growing following Biden’s widely criticized debate performance last week.

Released on Wednesday by the New York Times and Siena College, the survey highlights mounting concerns that 81-year-old Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, may struggle to effectively govern the nation.

Biden is currently navigating one of the toughest phases of his campaign for a second term in the White House. His hesitant delivery and stumbling responses during the debate with Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, have triggered widespread anxiety within the Democratic Party. This has led political analysts, editorial writers, and some party donors to urge Biden to consider stepping aside as the Democratic nominee for 2024.

Furthermore, over the past 24 hours, a growing number of House Democrats have also joined calls for Biden to end his re-election bid.

According to the NY Times poll, Trump now leads Biden 49% to 43% among likely voters nationwide, marking a three-point increase for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee since the previous New York Times/Siena College poll just a week ago.

Among registered voters, Trump’s lead over Biden has expanded to 49% to 41%.

Shortly after the release of the New York Times/Siena College poll, another prominent national survey produced similar findings.

In a Wall Street Journal poll, Trump led Biden 48% to 42% among registered voters. This reflects an increase from a two-point margin in February for the former president over the Democratic incumbent.

