INFLECTION POINT? Gaza Residents Increasingly Turning Against Hamas As War Continues

As the conflict in Gaza continues, criticism of Hamas by residents of the Gaza Strip is growing. A recent video published by the BBC shows a man injured in the rescue operation of four hostages in Operation Arnon, lashing out at Hamas, saying, “I’m one of you, but you are a cowardly people. We could have avoided this attack!”

The criticism has intensified, particularly regarding Hamas’ tactic of hiding hostages among civilians and in crowded areas. Residents of the Gaza Strip report encountering more and more curses and insults against Hamas leaders on the streets, with some even naming their donkeys after Yahya Sinwar, a top Hamas official, in protest.

“People say things like, ‘Hamas has destroyed us’ or even call on God to take their lives,” said one resident. Another resident questioned the purpose of the October 7 attacks, with some calling it “a gift to Israel.”

An anonymous Hamas worker told the BBC, “I know from my work with the Hamas government that it prepared well for the attack militarily, but it neglected the home front. They did not build any safe shelters for people, they did not reserve enough food, fuel, and medical supplies. If my family and I survive this war, I will leave Gaza, the first chance I get.”

While public support for Hamas in Gaza remains strong, with most residents blaming Israel for their situation, the voices expressing opposition to Hamas are increasing, both publicly and privately, the BBC report shows.

