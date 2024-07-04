Palestinian Authority Evacuates Jewish Couple Who Mistakenly Entered Jenin

In a rare display of cooperation, Palestinian Authority security forces evacuated two Jewish adults from Jenin on Wednesday night, handing them over to Israeli authorities at the Gilboa Crossing.

The couple, residents of central Israel, had taken a wrong turn and found themselves in the West Bank city. At a PA checkpoint, they were identified and transferred to the care of the Civil Administration’s coordination unit in Jenin and Israel Police representatives.

In a separate operation, Border Police officers and the Haruv Reconnaissance Unit of the Kfir Brigade, operating under the guidance of the Shin Bet, eliminated a terrorist involved in serious terrorist activity. The forces arrived at the destination, identified the armed terrorist, opened fire, and neutralized the threat without any injuries to the security forces.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)