IGNORED WARNING: IDF Sergeant’s Desperate Plea Before Hamas Massacre Revealed

A shocking revelation emerged on Thursday night on Channel 12 News, exposing a dire warning issued by a female sergeant from 8200, the Israeli military’s elite intelligence unit, just before the devastating Hamas massacre in the Gaza envelope on October 7. The sergeant’s email, sent to several high-ranking officers, including the intelligence officer of the Gaza Division, was tragically ignored, despite its urgent and explicit warnings.

In the email, the sergeant wrote, “The sword is coming. The time to warn the people is now.” She detailed her assessment of the impending attack, stating, “The training shows us that the ‘Jericho Wall’ plan is realistic and rehearsed, meaning that Hamas already has forces practicing these scenarios and knows how to execute them when ordered.”

She emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning that “we will not be able to provide a long enough warning to prepare for preventing the event” and urged officers to “think about formulating coping strategies for when the event actually happens to minimize the damage.”

Despite the sergeant’s desperate plea, all the officers who received the email dismissed her warnings.

The IDF has since responded, saying that internal operational investigations are ongoing to learn from the events of October 7 and draw lessons for future combat. The findings will be made public once the investigations are complete.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)