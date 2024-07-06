Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israel Eliminates Key Hezbollah Commander Deep Inside Lebanon


The IDF eliminated another key Hezbollah commander in a town in the Baalbek district in the northeastern part of the country – a rare airstrike deep inside Lebanon.

The IDF said that the strike killed Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key operative in Hezbollah’s air defense unit.

“Meitham led many of the unit’s activities and took part in the planning and carrying out of numerous terrorist attacks against Israelis,” the IDF spokesperson said. “Meitham also flew to Iran multiple times, where he gained knowledge and assisted in building up Hezbollah’s force and arsenal of Iranian weapons.”

“His elimination significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah’s air defense unit.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SNOOZER-IN-CHIEF: Biden Admits He Needs More Sleep, Can’t Do Night Events

Man Charged Over Murder Of R’ Shloimy Lonner Z”L Of Lakewood

GAME OVER: The Economist Slams Biden With BRUTAL Magazine Cover And Editorial

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier, Killed In Gaza City

NOT JUST BEN-GVIR: State-Attorney Probing Politicians Who “Incited” Against Gazans

WATCH: Ivanka Trump Talks About Lashon Hara And Asher Yatzar In Podcast Interview

MAILBAG: Stop The Shame, End The Stigma

WATCH: HaRav Zilberstein & The Twins Born Healthy After His Bracha

MURDERED BY HAMAS: Family Of Hostage Itzik Elgarat Receives Devastating News From Military

“DIRTY JEW:” Israeli MK’s Grandmother, 88, Assaulted By Arabs In Paris

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network