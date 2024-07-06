Israel Eliminates Key Hezbollah Commander Deep Inside Lebanon

The IDF eliminated another key Hezbollah commander in a town in the Baalbek district in the northeastern part of the country – a rare airstrike deep inside Lebanon.

The IDF said that the strike killed Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key operative in Hezbollah’s air defense unit.

“Meitham led many of the unit’s activities and took part in the planning and carrying out of numerous terrorist attacks against Israelis,” the IDF spokesperson said. “Meitham also flew to Iran multiple times, where he gained knowledge and assisted in building up Hezbollah’s force and arsenal of Iranian weapons.”

“His elimination significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah’s air defense unit.”

