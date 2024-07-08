Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israel Prison Services Officer Found Dead In Burning Home


An officer from the Israel Prison Services was found dead in his burning home with stab wounds on his body on the yishuv of Givon HaChadasha in Binyamin.

Fire and Rescue Services were called to his apartment when neighbors called about a fire that had broken out in his apartment.

Magan David Adom paramedics pronounced him dead on the spot while calling the police and security forces.

The police said that the incident may be “criminal” but the Shin Bet is involved in the probe, indicating that there is strong suspicion that the murder is terror-related.

Scene of the incident. Israel Police
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



