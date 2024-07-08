Gunfire Erupts As 500 Jews Daven At Kever Yosef In Shechem For First Time Since Oct. 7

In a rare and heavily guarded visit, approximately 500 Jews were escorted by Israeli troops and police officers to Kever Yosef in the Shomron overnight, marking the first visit by Jews to the site since the October 7 massacre.

The visit was met with clashes between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli troops in the Nablus area. There were no immediate reports of injuries on either side.

Prior to the war, busloads of mispalelim would visit Kever Yosef under IDF protection on a nearly monthly basis, sparking violent clashes with Palestinian locals. Last month, a planned visit was canceled after some Jews attempted to enter Nablus without an army escort.

In a separate operation, the IDF reported detaining 21 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank overnight, with no Israeli soldiers injured during the operations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)