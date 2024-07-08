IDF Strikes Gaza Terror Targets, Killing Over 30 Gunmen And Destroying Terror Infrastructure [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

The IDF says it has carried out a series of operations in the Gaza Strip over the past day, resulting in the deaths of over 30 gunmen and the destruction of terror infrastructure.

In the southern Gaza city of Rafah, IDF troops killed more than 30 gunmen and located tunnel shafts and weapons. Meanwhile, in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, troops killed dozens of Hamas operatives involved in anti-tank attacks and rocket fire on Israel. The IDF also destroyed sites belonging to terror groups in Shejaiya.

In addition, airstrikes were carried out against two primed rocket launchers in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis. Israeli fighter jets and drones also conducted a wave of strikes across Gaza overnight, targeting Hamas infrastructure used to plan and carry out attacks against troops in the Strip. One drone strike targeted a Hamas sniper who had previously targeted troops in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)