Biden Meets With Released American-Israeli Hostage Liat Atzili

US President Joe Biden met on Monday with Liat Beinin Atzili, a US-Israeli citizen who was released from captivity in Gaza in November.

The meeting at the White House was also attended by members of Atzili’s family and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Kan News reported.

Atzili, 49, a tour guide at Yad Vashem, was abducted from her home on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th. Her husband, Aviv Atzili, H”yd, was killed as he battled Hamas terrorists along with members of the kibbutz’s emergency standby squad. His body was abducted and is still being held by Hamas.

The couple has three children, ages 18, 20, and 22, who were not at home that morning and were saved. Atzili’s mother-in-law, 78, who also lived on the kibbutz, was saved by hiding for ten hours between a bed and a wall in the safe room of her home.

After the meeting, Biden stated on X. “Liat Beinin Atzili is a survivor.”

“It was my honor to welcome her to the White House this evening, hear firsthand about her resilience despite enduring the unthinkable, and promise her that my work isn’t done until we secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.”

