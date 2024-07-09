IDF Destroys Six Hamas And Islamic Jihad Tunnels in Gaza City’s Shejaiya Neighborhood [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Israeli troops operating in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood have demolished six tunnels belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the IDF announced. The tunnels were discovered and destroyed as part of an ongoing operation launched less than two weeks ago.

Among the destroyed tunnels was Islamic Jihad’s “flagship” tunnel in Gaza City, a 2.5-kilometer (1.5-mile) tunnel used for command and control. The tunnel, which was still in use by the terror group, contained laptops, weaponry, and intelligence material.

The operation, carried out by the 98th Division, also uncovered several attack tunnels dug toward Israel, two of which reached close to the border barrier. However, these tunnels did not cross into Israel and were not believed to have been used by terrorists on October 7.

In total, at least six kilometers’ worth of tunnels have been demolished in Shejaiya. Military sources say the operation has been highly effective, with troops locating around nine significant tunnels in just 12 days.

The operation began with a raid on a school complex used by Hamas, where around 100 gunmen were hiding among 1,000 civilians. The terrorists fled the area, leaving behind weapons and valuable intelligence material.

Intelligence obtained by troops in Shejaiya has provided the IDF with insights into Hamas’s attempts to regroup and its infrastructure in the area. More than 150 gunmen have been killed by troops in Shejaiya, while four IDF soldiers have been killed in the operation.

