H’YD: IDF Reservist Was Killed By A Hezbollah Suicide Drone In Western Galil

The IDF announced on Friday morning that an IDF reserve soldier was killed in the Hezbollah barrage at Kibbutz Kabri in the western Galil on Thursday.

The soldier was identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Valeri Chefonov, H’yd, 33, from Netanya. He was a vehicle officer in the 228th Alon Brigade’s 9308th Battalion.

He left behind a wife and two small children. His levaya is scheduled for Friday at 11. a.m. at the military cemetery in Netanya.

Amid nonstop sirens on Thursday, three explosive drones fired by Hezbollah fell in Israel, with one scoring a direct hit near the kibbutz.

Chefonov, z”l, was evacuated to Gail Medical Center in critical condition, where his death was pronounced shortly later.

