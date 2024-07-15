Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Haifa Mayor: “We’ll Be Sitting In Shelters & Parking Lots For 4 Days”


Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav spoke on Monday about the possible scenario of a full-scale war with Hezbollah and how his city is preparing for it.

Speaking on Radio North 104.5FM, he said: “We’re doing everything so that the city itself and the residents are safe and know what to do in the case of falling missiles – and they are more accurate missiles than those of 2006.”

“We are now changing the entire method of building parking lots. We’re preparing them for a long stay because according to estimates, we’ll be sitting in shelters and parking lots for at least four consecutive days. That requires preparation – for example, installing bathrooms. We issued instructions to build them in places where new buildings are being constructed.”

“The developers understand that drastic changes must take place in light of the security situation. For example, we need to pay attention to road width for the benefit of the evacuation of residents on those roads. These are matters that haven’t been taken into account until today and now need to be taken into account.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



