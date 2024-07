US President Joe Biden called himself a Zionist in an interview with Speedy Morman on 360 with Speedy this week.

Biden defined a Zionist as “whether or not Israel is a safe haven for Jews because of their history of how they’ve been persecuted.”

Biden also boasted about how much he did for the Palestinians and called Hamas “a bunch of thugs,” describing evidence of atrocities he saw during his trip to Israel shortly after the massacre.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)