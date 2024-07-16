TEFILLOS: Terror Attack Victim Is Still In Critical Condition

One of the victims of the terror attack in central Israel on Monday was a 21-year-old IDF intelligence officer who is still in critical condition.

The doctors at Assaf HaRofeh Hospital are still fighting for his life as of Tuesday afternoon and his mother has reqested tefillos for her son, asking that all of Am Yisrael recite two pirkei Tehillim for the refuah sheleimah of Ariel Ben Hadas b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

A second victim Sgt. Yonatan Laufman, 19, was seriously injured but is now in moderate condition. His sister Naomi told Ynet that her brother had just begun rehabilitation for emotional trauma after losing five of his friends in the explosion of a booby-trapped building in Rafah in June. He was on the way back from rehabilitation at the IDF base in Tzifrin when the attack occurred.

Two other victims of the attack, also soldiers who were on the way back from the Tzifrin base, were treated for light injuries and have already been released from the hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)