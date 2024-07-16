Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TEFILLOS: Terror Attack Victim Is Still In Critical Condition


One of the victims of the terror attack in central Israel on Monday was a 21-year-old IDF intelligence officer who is still in critical condition.

The doctors at Assaf HaRofeh Hospital are still fighting for his life as of Tuesday afternoon and his mother has reqested tefillos for her son, asking that all of Am Yisrael recite two pirkei Tehillim for the refuah sheleimah of Ariel Ben Hadas b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

A second victim Sgt. Yonatan Laufman, 19, was seriously injured but is now in moderate condition. His sister Naomi told Ynet that her brother had just begun rehabilitation for emotional trauma after losing five of his friends in the explosion of a booby-trapped building in Rafah in June. He was on the way back from rehabilitation at the IDF base in Tzifrin when the attack occurred.

Two other victims of the attack, also soldiers who were on the way back from the Tzifrin base, were treated for light injuries and have already been released from the hospital.

Ariel ben Hadas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Fears Of “Absolute Chaos” As Chareidim Begin Protesting Draft Orders; Knesset Holding Urgent Hearing [VIDEOS]

WAS IT IRAN? US Uncovered Plot To Assassinate Trump Weeks Before He Was Shot

WSJ: Elon Musk Plans $45 Million MONTHLY Donation to Pro-Trump PAC

Gag Order Lifted: Beit Shemesh Resident Indicted For Security Violations For Iranian Agents

FROM HATER TO LOVER: VP Candidate Vance Once Called Trump “America’s Hitler,” Described His Supporters As “Idiots”

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Israelis Injured In Shooting Attack In The Shomron

WATCH: Crowd At GOP Convention Roars When When Former President Trump, Sporting Bandage On Ear, Arrives At Convention

He Predicted Oct. 7th: The State-Attorney’s Office Indicted Him For “Racism”

BDS FAIL: Google In Advanced Talks To Acquire Israeli Cybersecurity Startup Wiz For $23 Billion

STAGGERING: Russian Army Has Lost 70,000 Troops In Just The Last 2 Months

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network