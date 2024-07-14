Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: 4 Injured, 1 Critically, In Ramming-Shooting Attack In Central Israel


Four Israelis were injured in a ramming-shooting attack at the Nir Tzvi junction near the Tzifrin army base in central Israel early Sunday afternoon.

The victims were evacuated to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital, one in critical condition, one in serious condition, one in moderate condition and one in light condition.

The terrorist rammed his car into passersby and then crashed into a bus station before being neutralized by Border Police officers who were stationed nearby.

The terrorist was later identified as a Palestinian from east Jerusalem

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



