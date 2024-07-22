Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Chaos In The Supreme Court, Bereaved Parents Blow Up Hearing On Increasing Aid To Gaza


Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday held a hearing on petitions by five left-wing organizations against the Israeli government regarding its policy of allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The organizations are demanding that Israel significantly increase the scope of aid into the Strip.

Bereaved families and relatives of IDF soldiers fighting in Gaza showed up to protest the hearing and made a ruckus, yelling out “Bushah! Bushah! Bushah!.” In response, the judges left the room.

The right-wing B’Tzalmo organization, which called on Israelis to come to the hearing and see the “bushah v’cherpah” with their own eyes, said: “During the hearing, Judge Uzi Fogelman repeatedly expressed concern about the welfare of the enemy but the judges did not mention even once the welfare of Israeli citizens or the hostages in Gaza and the security of the IDF soldiers there. At one point, parents couldn’t help themselves and shouted at them: ‘What about the hostages? What about Israeli citizens? Have you no shame?'”

“The judges, who had difficulty hearing the truth, ran away from the hearing and the security guards forcibly removed the protestors.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BAD LOOK: Donald Trump And Daughter Ivanka Both Donated To Kamala Harris’s Reelection Campaign

WATCH: Netanyahu Departs To US On First Flight Of “Wing Of Zion,” Israel’s Air Force One

Trump Pledges to “Rescue” US Auto Industry, Touts Elon Musk Endorsement [VIDEO]

UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Canadian Tourist Attempts To Stab IDF Soldiers At Gate To Moshav, Is Eliminated

MAJOR FAILURE: Houthi Drone Flew 1,600 Miles Before IDF Even Detected It

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WITHDRAWS FROM 2024 RACE, ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

WATCH: IAF Releases Footage Of Airstrikes On Yemen’s Houthis

NEW DETAILS: IDF Trained For Yemen Strike In Greece, Targets Were Selected Months Ago

After 8 Days: Israel Receives Confirmation That Hamas No. 2 Deif Is Dead

Netanyahu On Absurd IJC Ruling: “Jewish People Can’t Be Occupiers In Their Own Land”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network