WATCH: Chaos In The Supreme Court, Bereaved Parents Blow Up Hearing On Increasing Aid To Gaza

Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday held a hearing on petitions by five left-wing organizations against the Israeli government regarding its policy of allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The organizations are demanding that Israel significantly increase the scope of aid into the Strip.

Bereaved families and relatives of IDF soldiers fighting in Gaza showed up to protest the hearing and made a ruckus, yelling out “Bushah! Bushah! Bushah!.” In response, the judges left the room.

The right-wing B’Tzalmo organization, which called on Israelis to come to the hearing and see the “bushah v’cherpah” with their own eyes, said: “During the hearing, Judge Uzi Fogelman repeatedly expressed concern about the welfare of the enemy but the judges did not mention even once the welfare of Israeli citizens or the hostages in Gaza and the security of the IDF soldiers there. At one point, parents couldn’t help themselves and shouted at them: ‘What about the hostages? What about Israeli citizens? Have you no shame?'”

“The judges, who had difficulty hearing the truth, ran away from the hearing and the security guards forcibly removed the protestors.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)