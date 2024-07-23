US, Israel, And UAE Meet to Discuss Post-War Gaza Governance

Axios reports that a secret trilateral meeting was held in Abu Dhabi last Thursday, attended by representatives from the US, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to discuss plans for Gaza’s governance after the Israel-Hamas war. The meeting suggests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is beginning to recognize the need for a realistic plan for Gaza’s future.

The UAE’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed hosted the meeting, which was attended by President Biden’s top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk, State Department counselor Tom Sullivan, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, and two senior Israeli defense officials.

The UAE has proposed deploying a temporary international mission to Gaza, led by the Palestinian Authority, to address the humanitarian crisis, establish law and order, and lay the groundwork for governance. However, this proposal comes with conditions, including the Palestinian Authority conducting meaningful reforms and agreeing to a political process based on the two-state solution.

The US has been pressing Netanyahu to seriously discuss a day-after plan, and President Biden is expected to discuss this with Netanyahu during their meeting in Washington this week. The Biden administration wants to ensure a plan is in place to prevent a power vacuum in Gaza that could be filled by Hamas or lawlessness.

Netanyahu has previously rejected proposals for a day-after plan, but Israeli officials say he is now showing more willingness to support a plan similar to the Emirati proposal. However, friction points remain, including Netanyahu’s reluctance to end the war and his rejection of an official role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)