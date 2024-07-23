Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hezbollah Fires Swarm Of Suicide Drones At Northern Israel


The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon fired dozens of rockets and explosive drones at northern Israel on Tuesday afternoon.

Nonstop sirens wailed in numerous yishuvim in the Galil. B’Chasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported although several rockets scored direct hits in several areas, including Meron, Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am and Margaliot.

The barrages followed reports of an Israeli-attributed drone strike in southern Lebanon that killed one person and injured another.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



