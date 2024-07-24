Male Nova Massacre Survivor Reveals Assault By Hamas Terrorists

In a first since the October 7th massacre, a male survivor revealed that he was raped by Hamas terrorists, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday evening

Although there have been many reports of Hamas terrorists assaulting men during the massacre, there has never been any firsthand accounts until now, mainly because most of the victims were murdered. All accounts of such assaults were told by survivors who witnessed the harrowing scenes.

The victim, who was only identified as D. recounted his brutal humiliation by a group of Nukba terrorists who surrounded him and assaulted him with great brutality, laughing at him and spitting at him as they did so.

D. said that the terrorists were “wildly intoxicated, celebrating, laughing with their guns, with their knives. You kind of dissociate from the situation but on the other hand, experience it very strongly.”

He miraculously survived because “other terrorists arrived and called them so they had to stop.” He later escaped with the help of IDF soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)