Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Male Nova Massacre Survivor Reveals Assault By Hamas Terrorists


In a first since the October 7th massacre, a male survivor revealed that he was raped by Hamas terrorists, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday evening

Although there have been many reports of Hamas terrorists assaulting men during the massacre, there has never been any firsthand accounts until now, mainly because most of the victims were murdered. All accounts of such assaults were told by survivors who witnessed the harrowing scenes.

The victim, who was only identified as D. recounted his brutal humiliation by a group of Nukba terrorists who surrounded him and assaulted him with great brutality, laughing at him and spitting at him as they did so.

D. said that the terrorists were “wildly intoxicated, celebrating, laughing with their guns, with their knives. You kind of dissociate from the situation but on the other hand, experience it very strongly.”

He miraculously survived because “other terrorists arrived and called them so they had to stop.” He later escaped with the help of IDF soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NAGGING NANCY: Pelosi Calls Netanyahu’s Speech “By Far The Worst Presentation Of Any Foreign Dignitary”

HY”D: IDF Recovers Bodies Of Multiple Hostages From Khan Younis, 3 Publicly Identified So Far

FULL REPLAY: Israel PM Netanyahu Delivers Rousing Address To The U.S. Congress

Elon Musk Denies Reports of $45 Million Monthly Donations to Pro-Trump Super PAC

IDF Launches New Operation in Southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, Killing Gunmen And Finding Tunnels [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

With Bibi In US: Ben-Gvir Creates Stir By Claiming Change To Staus Quo At Har HaBayis

NYPD Deploys Over 200 Officers to D.C. Ahead of Netanyahu’s Visit Amid Planned Protests [VIDEO]

“OUTRAGEOUS & INEXCUSABLE:” Johnson Slams VP Harris For Boycotting Netanyahu’s Speech

IDF Soldier Seriously Injured From Hezbollah Rocket Fire

“Everything Will Be Good” Trump Assures Palestinian President Ahead of Meeting with Netanyahu

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network