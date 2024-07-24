IDF Demolishes Home of Palestinian Terrorist Responsible for Deadly Shooting Attack

In an overnight operation, the IDF demolished the home of Muhammad Manasra, the Palestinian terrorist who carried out a fatal shooting attack at a gas station near the West Bank settlement of Eli in February.

Manasra’s attack on February 29 resulted in the deaths of two Israelis, Rabbi Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, and Uria Hartum, 16. He was subsequently killed by the owner of a nearby hummus restaurant.

The IDF operation took place in the West Bank village of Qalandiya, where troops encountered rioters and responded with riot dispersal measures and live fire. Several suspects were arrested during the operation.

The demolition of Manasra’s home is part of Israel’s policy to demolish the residences of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks. This policy aims to deter future attacks.

