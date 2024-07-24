Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Demolishes Home of Palestinian Terrorist Responsible for Deadly Shooting Attack


In an overnight operation, the IDF demolished the home of Muhammad Manasra, the Palestinian terrorist who carried out a fatal shooting attack at a gas station near the West Bank settlement of Eli in February.

Manasra’s attack on February 29 resulted in the deaths of two Israelis, Rabbi Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, and Uria Hartum, 16. He was subsequently killed by the owner of a nearby hummus restaurant.

The IDF operation took place in the West Bank village of Qalandiya, where troops encountered rioters and responded with riot dispersal measures and live fire. Several suspects were arrested during the operation.

The demolition of Manasra’s home is part of Israel’s policy to demolish the residences of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks. This policy aims to deter future attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NAGGING NANCY: Pelosi Calls Netanyahu’s Speech “By Far The Worst Presentation Of Any Foreign Dignitary”

HY”D: IDF Recovers Bodies Of Multiple Hostages From Khan Younis, 3 Publicly Identified So Far

FULL REPLAY: Israel PM Netanyahu Delivers Rousing Address To The U.S. Congress

Elon Musk Denies Reports of $45 Million Monthly Donations to Pro-Trump Super PAC

IDF Launches New Operation in Southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, Killing Gunmen And Finding Tunnels [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

With Bibi In US: Ben-Gvir Creates Stir By Claiming Change To Staus Quo At Har HaBayis

NYPD Deploys Over 200 Officers to D.C. Ahead of Netanyahu’s Visit Amid Planned Protests [VIDEO]

“OUTRAGEOUS & INEXCUSABLE:” Johnson Slams VP Harris For Boycotting Netanyahu’s Speech

IDF Soldier Seriously Injured From Hezbollah Rocket Fire

“Everything Will Be Good” Trump Assures Palestinian President Ahead of Meeting with Netanyahu

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network