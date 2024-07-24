Hezbollah Releases Drone Footage Of Sensitive Northern Israel Airbase [VIDEO]

Hezbollah has released a propaganda video taken by one of its drones, showcasing the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel. The video, claimed to have been taken yesterday, provides a rare glimpse into the Israeli military’s infrastructure.

This latest release is part of a series of drone videos published by Hezbollah, demonstrating its surveillance capabilities. Earlier this month, the group shared footage of Israeli military sites in the Golan Heights, and in June, it released a video showing the Haifa area.

Since October 7, Hezbollah has launched hundreds of drones into Israeli airspace, many of which have been laden with explosives. However, some have been used for surveillance purposes, like the one used to capture the Ramat David Airbase footage.

